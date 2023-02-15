Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Nine survivors pulled from Turkey's rubble as earthquake death toll passes 40,000

Nine survivors were rescued from the rubble in Turkey on Tuesday, more than a week after a massive earthquake struck, as the focus of the aid effort shifted to helping people now struggling without shelter or enough food in the bitter cold. The disaster, with a combined death toll in Turkey and neighbouring Syria exceeding 41,000, has ravaged cities in both countries, leaving many survivors homeless in near-freezing winter temperatures.

Michigan State gunman carried note threatening New Jersey schools -police

The gunman who killed three Michigan State University students and wounded five others before taking his own life had a history of mental illness and carried a note in his pocket indicating a threat to two New Jersey schools, police said on Monday. The disclosure of an apparent New Jersey connection to the suspect, 43-year-old Anthony Dwayne McRae, came as investigators sought clues to what prompted him to open fire Monday night on the MSU campus in East Lansing, about 90 miles west of Detroit.

Colombians march to support President Petro's social and economic reforms

Thousands of people took to the streets across Colombia's major cities on Tuesday to support economic and social reforms put forward by President Gustavo Petro as part of efforts to reduce poverty, exclusion and inequality in the South American country. The rallies, called for by leftist Petro, took place one day after he presented a health reform to Congress which looks to prevent and treat diseases quickly, increase access, raise healthcare-sector salaries and fight corruption by eliminating payment intermediaries.

U.S. arrests four more suspects in plot to kill Haitian President Moise

U.S. federal agents arrested and charged four suspects in Florida for alleged roles in the plot that led to the 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, authorities said on Tuesday. Moise's murder left a political vacuum in the Caribbean nation and emboldened powerful gangs who serve as de facto authorities in large parts of the country's capital, Port-au-Prince.

European court rules in favour of whistleblower in Luxembourg leaks case

The European Court of Human Rights on Tuesday ruled in favour of a former employee of accounting firm PwC, saying his 2016 conviction for leaking data about Luxembourg's tax deals with large corporations violated his right to freedom of expression. The case revolved around confidential data used in the high-profile "LuxLeaks" revelations by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists in November 2014.

Nicaraguan political prisoners' families seek their release after others freed

The relatives of 35 political prisoners in Nicaragua called for their release on Tuesday, days after 222 others in the same category were freed and expelled to the United States following a surprise deal with Washington. The prisoners, considered political by human rights groups, include 56-year-old anti-government Bishop Rolando Alvarez, one of the Central American country's most influential church leaders.

In 'miracle' escape from earthquake, Syrian woman rescues children and bag of memories

When she felt the first tremors of the earthquake which hit Syria and Turkey last week, Um Kanan woke her three children and rushed them to a small closet in her bedroom for shelter, along with a collection of family photos and documents. The force of the quake brought their fourth floor apartment in Syria's Mediterranean town of Jableh crashing to the ground, killing almost all of their neighbours but leaving unscathed the four of them and their precious duffle bag of memories.

U.S.-backed report says Russia has held at least 6,000 Ukrainian children for 're-education'

Russia has held at least 6,000 Ukrainian children - likely many more - in sites in Russian-held Crimea and Russia whose primary purpose appears to be political re-education, according to a U.S.-backed report published on Tuesday. The report said Yale University researchers had identified at least 43 camps and other facilities where Ukrainian children have been held that were part of a "large-scale systematic network" operated by Moscow since its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Diplomatic spat deepens as U.S. examines Chinese balloon debris

A diplomatic rift between China and the United States deepened on Tuesday with Beijing accusing Washington of flying high-altitude balloons into its airspace and that of other countries, as the U.S. military examined debris of a suspected Chinese spy balloon it downed this month. The Chinese balloon, which Beijing denies was a spy vessel, spent a week flying over the United States and Canada before President Joe Biden ordered it shot on Feb. 4. The U.S. military has since carried out three more shootdowns as it combs the skies for objects that were not being captured by radar.

Zelenskiy urges speedy help from allies as Russia pounds Ukraine's east

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged allies to be speedy in sending more military help as NATO defence ministers met on Wednesday and Russia bombarded the eastern front line in what appeared to be the early salvoes of a new offensive. Much of Russia's artillery fire was focused on Bakhmut, a bombed-out city in Donetsk province and a principal target for President Vladimir Putin. Ukrainian troops there have fortified positions in anticipation of street fighting.

