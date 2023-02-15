DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 28

For other diaries, please see:

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 15 MADRID - Bank of Spain´s governor Pablo Hernández de Cos participates in an event of the Business Council Alliance for Ibero-America, CEAPI – 0800 GMT HELSINKI - German Finance Minister Christian Lindner meets his Finnish counterpart Annika Saarikko in Helsinki – 1200 GMT STRASBOURG, France - European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde takes part in plenary debate on the ECB Annual Report 2022 at the European Parliament – 1400 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16

** OTTAWA - Appearance by Tiff Macklem Governor of the Bank of Canada and Carolyn Rogers Senior Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada at the House of Commons Standing Committee on Finance – 1600 GMT LONDON - Irish Central Bank Governor and ECB governing council member Gabriel Makhlouf makes speech at the London School of Economics – 1810 GMT BERLIN - German Federal Bank Joachim Nagel gives a speech at the DIW Europe Lecture – 1300 GMT NEW YORK - Federal Reserve Bank of New York issues Q4 2022 Household Debt and Credit Report, an updated snapshot of trends in household borrowing and indebtedness, including data about mortgages, student loans, credit cards, and auto loans - 1600 GMT. MADRID - Participation by ECB Vice-President Luis de Guindos in an exchange of views with students Colegio Mayor CEU San Pablo- 1945 GMT. WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook gives welcome remarks before the Sadie Collective Research Reception, in Washington – 2100 GMT. LONDON - Huw Pill, Chief Economist and Executive Director for Monetary Analysis of the Bank of England Fireside chat at the Warwick Think Tank on the UK economy – 1700 GMT. LONDON - Dow Lecture by Member of the ECB's Executive Board Philip R. Lane organised by the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIES) – 1500 GMT. LONDON - ECB board member Fabio Panetta takes part in a discussion on "monetary policy after the energy shock", co-organised by the Centre for European Reform, the Delegation of the European Union to the United Kingdom and the European Central Bank Representation in London – 0915 GMT. JACKSON, Tenn. - Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard gives in-person presentation on the U.S. economy and monetary policy before hybrid Greater Jackson County Chamber luncheon - 1830 GMT. EDMONTON, Canada - Canada's Bank Deputy Governor Paul Beaudry delivers a speech at the Alberta School of Business on the importance of the Bank of Canada's 2% inflation target. - 2310 GMT CLEVELAND - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks in person before the Financial Executives International Northeast Ohio Chapter - 2300 GMT. CLEVELAND - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks virtually before the Global Interdependence Center "Ukraine: One Year Later – Session I: Monetary Policy and Market Implications" event in Sarasota, Fla. - 1345 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Per Jansson, Deputy Governor of the Riksbank participates in a seminar together with Annika Alexius, Professor of Economics, and Elinor Odeberg, Chief Economist Arena Idea of the risks of continuing to raise or not raising interest rates – 0730 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache gives her annual address "Economic perspectives" to the Supervisory Council of Norges Bank and invited guests – 1700 GMT. FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17 NASHVILLE - Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman participates in discussion before the Tennessee Bankers Association Credit Conference, in Nashville, Tenn – 1345 GMT. ARLINGTON, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks in person on the labor market before Rosslyn Business Improvement District members – 1330 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT MONDAY, FEBRUARY 20 LONDON - Keynote speech by Sam Woods, Deputy Governor for Prudential Regulation and Chief Executive Officer of the Prudential Regulation Authority, at the Association of British Insurers Annual Dinner – 1900 GMT STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank minutes from the Executive Board's monetary policy discussion will be published - 0830 GMT TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21 ** STOCKHOLM - Deputy Governor at Sveriges Henry Ohlsson participates in a roundtable discussion on the economic situation organized by the Jönköping Chamber of Commerce – 1100 GMT STOCKHOLM - Martin Floden, Deputy Governor of the Riksbank will participate in the Money Talks conference and talk about the economic situation and current monetary policy – 0830 GMT PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Non-manufacturing Business Outlook Survey for February – 1330 GMT. WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 22 NEW YORK CITY - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams participates in fireside chat on Taming Inflation before hybrid Credibility of Government Policies: Conference in Honor of Guillermo Calvo co-organized by Columbia University, Inter-American Development Bank, New York Fed, International Monetary Fund, Bank for International Settlements, and Universidad Torcuato di Tella - 2230 GMT GUNMA, Japan - Bank of Japan board member Naoki Tamura, who is a proponent of conducting a review of the bank's ultra-loose monetary policy framework, will deliver a speech and hold a news conference in Gunma - 0130 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Erik Thedeen Governor of the Riksbank talks about the economic situation and current monetary policy at Housing Day 2023, which is organized by Fastighetsvärlden – 0800 GMT WASHINGTON DC - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of Jan. 31-Feb. 1, 2023 – 1900 GMT. WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement - 0100 GMT HELSINKI - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Finland THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 23 LONDON - Catherine L. Mann, a member of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee, delivers a speech at the Resolution Foundation titled "The Results of Rising Rates: Expectations, Lags, and the Transmission of Monetary Policy." – 0930 GMT LONDON - Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe speaks on cross-border payments at a meeting of G20 officials – 1045 GMT STOCKHOLM - Deputy Governor of the Riksbank Martin Floden will hold a lunch talk on the economic situation and current monetary policy at Ohman Fonder – 1100 GMT. ATLANTA - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in a conversation on "Fed's Role in the Banking Industry" before the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta's 2023 Banking Outlook Conference - 1550 GMT. FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24 NEW YORK CITY - Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins participates in afternoon panel, "Why Did We Miscast Inflation?" before the ChIcago Booth Initiative on Global Markets 2023 U.S. Monetary Policy Forum. NEW YORK CITY - Silvana Tenreyro, External Member of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee, speaks on inflation targeting at a conference organised by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York – 1630 GMT NEW YORK CITY - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks before the Chicago Booth Initiative on Global Markets 2023 U.S. Monetary Policy Forum – 1515 GMT. WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1 TOKYO - Bank of Japan board member Junko Nakagawa delivers speech, holds news conference. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT THURSDAY, MARCH 2 TOKYO - Bank of Japan board member Hajime Takata delivers speech, holds news conference. FRIDAY, MARCH 3 ATLANTA - (via pre-recorded video) Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic gives welcome remarks before the Racial Inequality Conference organized by the Laboratory for Aggregate Economics and Finance at University of California-Santa Barbara, and co-sponsored by the Federal Reserve Banks of Atlanta and Cleveland - 1700 GMT. STANFORD, California - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks before the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research (SIEPR) 2023 Economic Summit - 2145 GMT. TUESDAY, MARCH 7 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers semi-annual monetary policy testimony before the Senate Banking Committee - 1500 GMT WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8 BRUSSELS - Belgian central bank governor Pierre Wunsch, a member of ECB Governing Council, presents Belgian bank's annual report – 1000 GMT. WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book – 1900 GMT. OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement - 1500 GMT. THURSDAY, MARCH 9 WINNIPEG, Canada - Carolyn Rogers, Senior Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada, delivers a speech on the Economic Progress Report to the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce - 1845 GMT WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues quarterly financial accounts of the United States– 1700 GMT. TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Mar. 10) MONDAY, MARCH 13 BRUSSELS - Euro group finance ministers meet in Brussels. TUESDAY, MARCH 14 BRUSSELS - EU Finance ministers meet in Brussels. TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Jan. 17 and 18 - 2350 GMT WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15 LONDON - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt presents the UK government's budget and has commissioned the Office for Budget Responsibility to prepare an economic and fiscal forecast to go alongside it. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT THURSDAY, MARCH 16 FRANKFURT - ECB president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting – 1345 GMT. BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt FRIDAY, MARCH 17 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT SUNDAY, MARCH 19 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Mar. 9-10 policy meeting - 2350 GMT TUESDAY, MARCH 21 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for March – 1230 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to Mar. 22) WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, MARCH 23 BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0830 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds press conference - Interest rate decision and Monetary Policy Report 1/23 - 0930 GMT LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1200 GMT WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt THURSDAY, MARCH 30 ZURICH, Switzerland - Swiss National Bank Member of the Governing Board Andrea Maechler and Alternate Member of the Governing Board, Thomas Moser deliver Speech on Money Market Event – 1600 GMT. BERLIN - General Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt. WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5 WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Review - 0200 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 1100 GMT WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12

** ROANOKE, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin makes opening remarks at Investing in Rural America 2023 in Roanoke, Virginia - 1310 GMT OTTAWA - Canada's central bank Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a press conference to discuss the contents of the Report – 1500 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of March 21-22 - 1800 GMT OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report - 1400 GMT. WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book – 1800 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 1100 GMT FRIDAY, APRIL 21 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1100 GMT TUESDAY, APRIL 25 ** PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Non-manufacturing Business Outlook Survey for April – 1230 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting 2 - 0700 GMT WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26 STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. April 2023 Monetary policy report will be published - 0730 GMT THURSDAY, APRIL 27 TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Apr. 28) FRIDAY, APRIL 28 BERN, Switzerland - Speeches by President of the Bank Council Barbara Janom Steiner and Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan at Swiss National Bank General Meeting of Shareholders – 0800 GMT. STOCKHOLM - EU finance ministers and heads of central banks meet in Stockholm during the Swedish presidency of the Council of the European Union. (To Apr. 29)

