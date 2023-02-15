Left Menu

EU sues 8 member states over inadequate protection of whistleblowers

EU sues 8 member states over inadequate protection of whistleblowers
The European Commission on Wednesday said it would refer eight member states to the Court of Justice over their failure to implement EU directives on the protection of whistleblowers.

The commission said Czech Republic, Germany, Estonia, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, Hungary and Poland had not implemented rules aimed at providing whistleblowers working in the public and private sectors with effective channels to report breaches of EU rules confidentially.

