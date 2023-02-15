Left Menu

3 more arrested in murder case of youth near court complex in Coimbatore

The three persons who were arrested had reportedly provided two-wheelers and given protection to the other accused, police said.A five-member gang hacked Gokul to death on February 13 near the District Court Complex here in full public view.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 15-02-2023 17:57 IST | Created: 15-02-2023 17:23 IST
3 more arrested in murder case of youth near court complex in Coimbatore
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three more persons were arrested on Wednesday in the case related to the murder of a youth near the District Court Complex here on February 13, police said.

A special police team had already arrested seven persons on Tuesday, five from Kotagiri and Mettupalayam and shot at two of the accused, who attempted to escape from their custody while being brought to the city for investigation.

This takes the total number of persons arrested in the case to 10. The three persons who were arrested had reportedly provided two-wheelers and given protection to the other accused, police said.

A five-member gang hacked Gokul to death on February 13 near the District Court Complex here in full public view. Gokul, along with his friend Manoj, came to attend a hearing in connection with a case against him.

His friend, who came to his rescue, was also attacked with a sickle and is being treated in Government Hospital for the injuries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; U.S. government to buy 1.5 million more Novavax COVID vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
2
AAP govt forms panel to suggest best jammer technology for Delhi jails

AAP govt forms panel to suggest best jammer technology for Delhi jails

 India
3
Global Food Partners and CFFRPPA Team Up for Cage-Free Success in India

Global Food Partners and CFFRPPA Team Up for Cage-Free Success in India

 India
4
Spy balloons: modern technology has given these old-fashioned eyes in the sky a new lease of life

Spy balloons: modern technology has given these old-fashioned eyes in the sk...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mind, Body, and Soul: The Ultimate Guide to Health and Wellness

2023's Cyber Security Forecast: The Latest Threats and Trends to Watch

Escape to Paradise: The Best Travel Destinations for Relaxation and Fun

The Benefits of Traveling: How Traveling Can Change Your Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023