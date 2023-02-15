3 more arrested in murder case of youth near court complex in Coimbatore

Three more persons were arrested on Wednesday in the case related to the murder of a youth near the District Court Complex here on February 13, police said.

A special police team had already arrested seven persons on Tuesday, five from Kotagiri and Mettupalayam and shot at two of the accused, who attempted to escape from their custody while being brought to the city for investigation.

This takes the total number of persons arrested in the case to 10. The three persons who were arrested had reportedly provided two-wheelers and given protection to the other accused, police said.

A five-member gang hacked Gokul to death on February 13 near the District Court Complex here in full public view. Gokul, along with his friend Manoj, came to attend a hearing in connection with a case against him.

His friend, who came to his rescue, was also attacked with a sickle and is being treated in Government Hospital for the injuries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)