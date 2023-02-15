UP man sent to life in prison for minor girl's rape, murder

A local court on Wednesday sentenced a man to life in prison after finding him guilty of raping and killing a five-year-old girl. The girl was found murdered in July 2021. She had been abducted and raped in the district's Badaut Kotwali area, Superintendent of Police Neeraj Jadaun said. The police had registered a case of murder and rape against Sandeep, who hailed from the same village.

Additional District Judge (V) Krishna Kumar found the accused guilty and sentenced him to life in prison, Special Public Prosecutor Narendra Pawar said. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.

