Salaries of 7 officials withheld for poor performance in J-K’s Doda

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 15-02-2023 18:48 IST | Created: 15-02-2023 18:48 IST
Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Wednesday withheld the salaries of seven block development officers (BDOs) for alleged poor performance in development work.

District Development Commissioner, Doda, Vishesh Paul Mahajan stopped the salaries of seven BDOs for poor performance in achieving the targets under district capex and area development plan, an officials spokesman said.

"Subsequent to the review meeting of the progress of physical and financial achievements by the Rural Development Department and in view of poor performance, the salary of 7 BDOs is stopped with immediate effect till further orders," an order issued by the DDC reads.

The officers are BDO Bhaderwah, BDO Bhalla, BDO Changa, BDO Jakyas, BDO Khellani, BDO Marmat and BDO Thathri, the spokesman said.

The BDOs have been asked to improve their performance to avoid further action as warranted under the rules, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; U.S. government to buy 1.5 million more Novavax COVID vaccine doses and more

AAP govt forms panel to suggest best jammer technology for Delhi jails

Global Food Partners and CFFRPPA Team Up for Cage-Free Success in India

Spy balloons: modern technology has given these old-fashioned eyes in the sky a new lease of life

