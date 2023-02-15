Left Menu

NIA declares Rs 15 lakh reward for info leading to arrest of Canada-based Lakhbir Singh Sandhu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2023 18:48 IST | Created: 15-02-2023 18:48 IST
NIA declares Rs 15 lakh reward for info leading to arrest of Canada-based Lakhbir Singh Sandhu
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday announced a cash reward of Rs 15 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Canada-based gangster-turned-terrorist Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias 'Landa', who is wanted in connection with a terror case in Punjab, officials said.

''A cash reward of Rs 15 lakh is announced for any information leading to arrest of Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias 'Landa','' the official spokesperson of the agency said, adding the identity of the informer will be kept secret.

A resident of Tarn Taran in Punjab, Sandhu, believed to be residing in Edmonton in Alberta in Canada, has been an absconder and is wanted by the NIA in a case related to the grenade attack on the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters in Mohali in 2022.

The NIA registered the case in 2022 after it emerged that terrorist outfits and terror elements based abroad were operating in tandem with leaders and members of organised criminal gangs operating in northern states of the country to commit targeted killings and violent criminal acts.

''It had emerged that the terror-gangster-drug smuggler network was also engaged in smuggling terrorist hardware such as arms, ammunition, explosives, IEDs across border through a widespread inter-state network of gunrunners, illegal arms and ammunition manufacturers and suppliers and explosive traffickers,'' the spokesperson said.

The NIA has succeeded in getting Canada-based Arsh Dalla designated as an ''individual terrorist'' by the Ministry of Home Affairs on January 9 in a separate case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; U.S. government to buy 1.5 million more Novavax COVID vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
2
AAP govt forms panel to suggest best jammer technology for Delhi jails

AAP govt forms panel to suggest best jammer technology for Delhi jails

 India
3
Global Food Partners and CFFRPPA Team Up for Cage-Free Success in India

Global Food Partners and CFFRPPA Team Up for Cage-Free Success in India

 India
4
Spy balloons: modern technology has given these old-fashioned eyes in the sky a new lease of life

Spy balloons: modern technology has given these old-fashioned eyes in the sk...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mind, Body, and Soul: The Ultimate Guide to Health and Wellness

2023's Cyber Security Forecast: The Latest Threats and Trends to Watch

Escape to Paradise: The Best Travel Destinations for Relaxation and Fun

The Benefits of Traveling: How Traveling Can Change Your Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023