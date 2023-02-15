Left Menu

UK: Thief admits stealing thousands of chocolate Easter eggs

UK: Thief admits stealing thousands of chocolate Easter eggs
A man who prosecutors said broke into a U.K. industrial park to steal almost 200,000 chocolate Easter eggs has pleaded guilty to theft and criminal damage.

Prosecutors said Tuesday that Joby Pool, 32, used a metal grinder to break through a gate at an industrial park in Telford, central England, on Saturday, then used a stolen semi truck to tow away a trailer loaded with Cadbury Creme Eggs and other chocolate goods worth more than 31,000 pounds ($38,000).

West Mercia Police tweeted Monday that shortly after the break-in, officers stopped a vehicle "presumably purporting to be the Easter bunny" on a highway and arrested a man on suspicion of theft.

Prosecutor Owen Beale said Pool gave up when he realised police were after him.

Pool "walked towards the police with his hands up. He was arrested and the load was recovered," Beale said.

He added that Pool had planned the theft and that he had previous convictions for handling stolen goods.

Pool entered guilty pleas to theft of a trailer, theft of its contents and criminal damage to a chain lock. He is expected to be sentenced next month.

