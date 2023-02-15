Left Menu

DCW chief says southwest Delhi murder case 'terrifying'

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Wednesday termed terrifying an incident in which a man strangled his girlfriend, stuffed her body inside a fridge, and went off to marry another woman the same day.The panel has also issued a notice to the police seeking a detailed action taken report by February 17.

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Wednesday termed ''terrifying'' an incident in which a man strangled his girlfriend, stuffed her body inside a fridge, and went off to marry another woman the same day.

The panel has also issued a notice to the police seeking a detailed action taken report by February 17. The incident took place on the intervening night of February 9 and 10 in southwest Delhi and the accused has been arrested, police had said on Tuesday.

In a tweet, Maliwal said ''a few months ago, the heart-wrenching Shraddha (Walkar) murder case shook humanity''. ''Now, a girl named Nikki Yadav was killed by her boyfriend, (he) kept the dead body in a fridge and married someone else the next day. Terrifying, how long will girls continue to die like this,'' she said in a tweet in Hindi. The southwest Delhi incident comes a few months after the grisly Shraddha Walkar murder case.

Aaftab Amin Poonawala, 28, allegedly strangled Walkar, his live-in partner, on May 18 last year and sawed her body into several pieces which he kept in a fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Chhattarpur. He later disposed of the body parts across the city over several days. In the notice, the panel has sought a copy of FIR registered in the matter, details of accused arrested in the matter.

