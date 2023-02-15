Left Menu

Some EU debt reform proposals go in wrong direction - German finmin

EU finance ministers started talks on Tuesday on reforming the bloc's fiscal rules to adjust them to post-pandemic realities of high debt and large investment needs, with a view to a deal in March. "We need a more realistic methodology," Lindner said in a trip to Helsinki, adding that the new debt rules should be clear, with numerical references and benchmarks.

Germany has a constructive stance towards the proposals of the European Commision on reforming the European Union's fiscal rules but some of them go in the "wrong direction", German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Wednesday. EU finance ministers started talks on Tuesday on reforming the bloc's fiscal rules to adjust them to post-pandemic realities of high debt and large investment needs, with a view to a deal in March.

"We need a more realistic methodology," Lindner said in a trip to Helsinki, adding that the new debt rules should be clear, with numerical references and benchmarks. Finnish Finance Minister Annika Saarikko said there are too many technical questions still on the table - for example, what are the new tools and which statistics are behind them to make comparing member states possible.

"There are some topics in which we agree, but many discussions are still needed," Saarikko said.

