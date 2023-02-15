German defence minister: Gepard air-defence ammunition is sufficient until summer

Ammunition stocks for German-made Gepard battle systems, used in Ukraine in the country's fight against Russia, are "highly sufficient", the German defence minister to journalists in Brussels.

"It should suffice until the summer", Boris Pistorius said.

Germany has signed contracts with Rheinmetall (RHMG.DE) to restart the production of ammunition for the Gepard anti-aircraft guns it has delivered to Kyiv.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)