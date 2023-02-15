Goons assault property dealer, flee with Rs 3.5 lakh in Rajasthan's Alwar

Two motorcycle-borne goons allegedly assaulted a property dealer and looted Rs 3.50 lakh from his car in the Khedli area of Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said Wednesday.

Dinesh Chandra Yadav was standing near his car and talking on the phone on Tuesday night when the two unidentified goons allegedly assaulted him and fled with Rs 3.50 lakh in cash. They also allegedly fired at Yadav, Circle Officer (Kathumar) Ashok Chauhan said. The police have registered a case against the two unidentified goons and a search is underway to nab them, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)