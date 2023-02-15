Crown Group companies sign 2 MoUs with Aniba Solution and GRSE at Aero India

OSK India Private Ltd (OIPL) on Wednesday announced signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Aniba Solution (ASPL) which is engaged in the business of design, development of control system for marine gas turbine engines for Indian Navy, at Aero India 2023.

One of the Crown Group Defence Companies, OIPL is one of India's largest independent defence Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) major.

"Under the agreement, both OIPL and ASPL are jointly partnering to undertake servicing of Control System units of marine gas turbines and gas turbine generators and installation of marine gas turbine engines on ships including other areas of cooperation," the company said in a statement.

OIPL undertakes routines and repairs of marine engineering equipment and weapon system, the statement read.

It has a state-of-the-art electronics repair facility in Mumbai specialising in repair of electronic modules and weapon systems of international origin. They have recently repaired critical weapon equipment for the Indian Navy and currently working on the next order.

The Crown Group's another company Dynatron Services (DSPL) signed another MoU with Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), which is India's leading shipyard specialising in ship repairs and ship building, The agreement is towards undertaking ship repairs/refits and allied activities as associates for Indian Navy and Coast Guard at Aero India 2023. The MoU was signed at the Bandhan ceremony in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Under the agreement, both GRSE and DSPL are jointly partnering to undertake refits and repair of various warships and auxiliaries of the Indian Navy, the Crown Group said in another statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)