Drone transporting blood samples crashes in Himachal's Mandi

A drone transporting blood samples between two hospitals in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district crashed on Wednesday, an official said. The drone was on its way to Ner Chowk Hospital from Sarkaghat Hospital when it crashed before landing.

The drone belonged to Sky Air. Chief Medical Officer (Mandi) Devendra Sharma confirmed the crash and said an investigation is underway to ascertain know the reason behind the crash.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)