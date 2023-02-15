U.S. Defence Secretary: Ukraine has "real good chance" of taking the initiative on the battlefield

U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday that Ukraine has a "real good chance" of taking the initiative on the battlefield.

"I think they'll have a real good chance of making a pretty significant difference on the battlefield and establishing the initiative. And being able to exploit that initiative going forward", he told reporters after a meeting with NATO defence ministers in Brussels.

He also said that for every system that NATO will provide, it will train troops on that system. "We're laser-focused on making sure that we provide a capability and not just the platform", he said.

