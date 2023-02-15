Left Menu

7-yr-old burnt with tongs, beaten up by adoptive mother in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2023 19:49 IST | Created: 15-02-2023 19:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
A seven-year-old girl was allegedly burnt with tongs and beaten up by her adoptive mother and her son in Delhi's RK Puram, police said on Wednesday.

The 50-year-accused woman works as a nurse at a central government hospital here and is absconding. Her son was arrested and sent to judicial custody, police said.

The girl's biological parents are relatives of the accused, police said.

RK Puram police station received information on February 9 regarding a minor being physically abused by her adoptive mother. There were scars and injuries on her body, a senior police officer said.

The girl was medically examined and a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Juvenile Justice Act, and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act Act was registered, the officer said.

The girl has been sent to a child welfare facility, police said.

