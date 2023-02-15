China Evergrande says directors fell 'below standards' in probe into property unit
Property developer China Evergrande Group said on Wednesday an independent committee found that its directors fell "below standards" in their involvement in diverting loans secured by its unit Evergrande Property Services to the group.
Evergrande said it was in talks with the unit to repay the funds involved.
