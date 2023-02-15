Left Menu

Colombia, Panama agree to step up anti-crime operations in Darien border region

Traversing the Darien gap that connects Colombia and Panama has become a popular route to the United States in recent years for thousands of migrants, who must often contend with illegal armed groups, such as Colombian criminal gang, Clan del Golfo. Military authorities, government officials and diplomats from the two Latin American countries agreed to step up operations during a meeting on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2023 20:08 IST | Created: 15-02-2023 19:57 IST
Colombia, Panama agree to step up anti-crime operations in Darien border region
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

Colombia and Panama have agreed to increase joint military operations in the Darien jungle region to tackle drug trafficking, illegal mining, and irregular migration. Traversing the Darien gap that connects Colombia and Panama has become a popular route to the United States in recent years for thousands of migrants, who must often contend with illegal armed groups, such as Colombian criminal gang, Clan del Golfo.

Military authorities, government officials and diplomats from the two Latin American countries agreed to step up operations during a meeting on Tuesday. "We have to face the criminality of the Clan del Golfo. Strengthening intelligence and being able to identify large organizations that could be in league with the Clan del Golfo or independently carrying out criminal activities is a fundamental issue," said Colombia's Defense Minister Ivan Velasquez.

The agreement includes construction of a shared observation post in Cabo Tiburon, located in Colombia's Choco province, as well as a military base in Sapzurro, a Colombian town close to the border between the two countries, Colombia's Defense Ministry said in a statement late on Tuesday. The U.S government is also considering the possibility of installing a maritime radar in the region, the statement said.

A record 248,283 migrants - mostly Venezuelans - arrived in Panama in 2022 after crossing the dangerous and remote Darien gap. Migrants who cross the Darien must pay groups of "coyotes" to guide them.

They risk being used by illegal armed groups to transport drugs, while women are at risk of sexual abuse, according to security sources. Tuesday's meeting was attended by Colombia's Foreign Minister Alvaro Leyva and his Panamanian counterpart Janaina Tewaney Mencomo, as well as high-ranking U.S embassy officials to both countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; U.S. government to buy 1.5 million more Novavax COVID vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
2
AAP govt forms panel to suggest best jammer technology for Delhi jails

AAP govt forms panel to suggest best jammer technology for Delhi jails

 India
3
Global Food Partners and CFFRPPA Team Up for Cage-Free Success in India

Global Food Partners and CFFRPPA Team Up for Cage-Free Success in India

 India
4
Spy balloons: modern technology has given these old-fashioned eyes in the sky a new lease of life

Spy balloons: modern technology has given these old-fashioned eyes in the sk...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mind, Body, and Soul: The Ultimate Guide to Health and Wellness

2023's Cyber Security Forecast: The Latest Threats and Trends to Watch

Escape to Paradise: The Best Travel Destinations for Relaxation and Fun

The Benefits of Traveling: How Traveling Can Change Your Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023