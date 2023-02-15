Biden's IRS nominee says won't raise audit rates on under-$400,000 earners

President Joe Biden's nominee to run the Internal Revenue Service pledged on Wednesday not to increase tax audit rates for American households and small businesses earning less than $400,000 a year as the agency implements $80 billion in new funding.

Danny Werfel, a management consultant who was acting IRS Commissioner during the Obama administration, said in prepared testimony to the Senate Finance Committee that he was "committed to meeting" that directive from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. He added that he would focus instead "on enhancing IRS capabilities to ensure America’s highest earners comply with applicable tax laws."

