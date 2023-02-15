Left Menu

Biden's IRS nominee says won't raise audit rates on under-$400,000 earners

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2023 20:32 IST | Created: 15-02-2023 20:07 IST
Biden's IRS nominee says won't raise audit rates on under-$400,000 earners
US President Joe Biden (Image Source: Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden's nominee to run the Internal Revenue Service pledged on Wednesday not to increase tax audit rates for American households and small businesses earning less than $400,000 a year as the agency implements $80 billion in new funding.

Danny Werfel, a management consultant who was acting IRS Commissioner during the Obama administration, said in prepared testimony to the Senate Finance Committee that he was "committed to meeting" that directive from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. He added that he would focus instead "on enhancing IRS capabilities to ensure America’s highest earners comply with applicable tax laws."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; U.S. government to buy 1.5 million more Novavax COVID vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
2
AAP govt forms panel to suggest best jammer technology for Delhi jails

AAP govt forms panel to suggest best jammer technology for Delhi jails

 India
3
Global Food Partners and CFFRPPA Team Up for Cage-Free Success in India

Global Food Partners and CFFRPPA Team Up for Cage-Free Success in India

 India
4
Spy balloons: modern technology has given these old-fashioned eyes in the sky a new lease of life

Spy balloons: modern technology has given these old-fashioned eyes in the sk...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mind, Body, and Soul: The Ultimate Guide to Health and Wellness

2023's Cyber Security Forecast: The Latest Threats and Trends to Watch

Escape to Paradise: The Best Travel Destinations for Relaxation and Fun

The Benefits of Traveling: How Traveling Can Change Your Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023