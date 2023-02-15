Left Menu

WHO says it asked Syria's Assad to open border crossings

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2023 21:17 IST | Created: 15-02-2023 21:08 IST
WHO says it asked Syria's Assad to open border crossings
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Syrian Arab Republic

Senior World Health Organization officials asked Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to open more border crossings with Turkey to get aid to areas of northern Syria hit by powerful earthquakes, the head of WHO said on Wednesday.

"We requested that he (Assad) allow additional cross-border access points, which he indicated he was open to," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a briefing in Geneva.

"On Monday, two more cross border points were opened, allowing convoys from Turkey into the northwest of the Syrian Arab Republic."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; U.S. government to buy 1.5 million more Novavax COVID vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
2
AAP govt forms panel to suggest best jammer technology for Delhi jails

AAP govt forms panel to suggest best jammer technology for Delhi jails

 India
3
Global Food Partners and CFFRPPA Team Up for Cage-Free Success in India

Global Food Partners and CFFRPPA Team Up for Cage-Free Success in India

 India
4
Spy balloons: modern technology has given these old-fashioned eyes in the sky a new lease of life

Spy balloons: modern technology has given these old-fashioned eyes in the sk...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mind, Body, and Soul: The Ultimate Guide to Health and Wellness

2023's Cyber Security Forecast: The Latest Threats and Trends to Watch

Escape to Paradise: The Best Travel Destinations for Relaxation and Fun

The Benefits of Traveling: How Traveling Can Change Your Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023