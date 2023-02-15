G. Kishan Reddy urges North Eastern States to implement CNA system of funds flow

Shri G. Kishan Reddy Union Minister for DoNER, Tourism and Culture today interacted with Chief Ministers of four North Eastern States i.e. Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Mizoram.

Shri G. Kishan Reddy requested the State Governments to ensure that proper implementation of the CNA system of funds flow and timely refund of the unspent balances to the CNA account.

Shri Reddy also discussed the budget expenditure for the Financial Year 2022-23 and exhorted the State government for submitting quality proposals to MDoNER. He further informed the States that Field Technical States Units (FTSUs) of MDoNER have been set up in the States to provide all the necessary support and coordination. He further added that States must strive to utilize 100% of the budgetary allocations.

The Minister also reviewed status of submission of DPRs for projects being sanctioned in 2022-23 and 2023-24 under various schemes of MDoNER. He called on the officers from both the State Governments and DoNER Ministry to accelerate the pace of project lifecycle by striking close coordination at every stage.

Shri G. Kishan Reddy also held detailed discussions on the upcoming Global Investment Summit and requested complete cooperation. He further added that the Summit will be a great opportunity to project the potential of the North east Region to the investors and also showcase the numerous opportunities in each sector. He further suggested that the States may undertake initiatives to enhance ease of doing business such as fast-tracking approvals and licenses, upgrading single window systems and appointing nodal officers at district and State level for resolving all investor queries. He further said that necessary changes with respect to land availability, success to credit, developing plug-and-play infrastructure and rolling out policies and incentives to boost thrust areas of respective States, would attract investors’ interest and make the summit a grand success.

Union Minister also informed the State governments that a global tourism investment summit will be organized in the Month of March, 2023 and requested them to spread the word and encourage participation.

The Minister also called on the States to share their inputs for the launch of the New North East Investment Development Scheme. He added that the State’s will be primary stakeholders in successful implementation of the New NEIDS and that their cooperation would be critical in ensuring that the scheme reflects the goals and realities of the region.

Shri G. Kishan Reddy also reviewed the progress of preparation for the G20 summit in the North Eastern States and promised all necessary support and handholding from the Central Government.

Shri G. Kishan Reddy also discussed the upcoming “Yuva Sangam” Tours being organized under the leadership of Ministry of Education and supported by MDoNEER, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Ministry of Railways. He informed that students from NER will travel to different parts of rest of India and students from rest of India will travel to different States of North East. He said that the tours are organized on five principles of Parampara, Paryatan, Pragati, Prodyogiki and Paraspar Sampark. He requested the States to spread awareness and encourage students to register.

(With Inputs from PIB)