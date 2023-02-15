Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Moscow reports battlefield advances

Russia said on Wednesday it had broken through two fortified Ukrainian defence lines on the eastern front, with Kyiv describing conditions there as difficult and Western allies announcing more military aid including artillery rounds. FIGHTING

* The Russian Defence Ministry said the Ukrainians had retreated in the face of Russian attacks in the Luhansk region, although it provided no details. * Ukrainian forces have repelled some Russian attacks there, but the situation remains difficult, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office said on Wednesday.

* Six Russian balloons were spotted over Kyiv and most were shot down after being engaged by air defences, the Ukrainian capital's military administration said on Wednesday. * Ukrainian military said in its morning update that its units had repelled attacks in the areas of more than 20 settlements, including Bakhmut as well as Vuhledar - a town 150 km (90 miles) southwest of Bakhmut.

* Russia has lost around half its best tanks in the year since it invaded Ukraine and is struggling to replace them, a leading research centre said on Wednesday, as Kyiv prepares to take delivery of modern battle tanks from the West. * NATO countries are ramping up production of artillery munitions as Ukraine is burning through shells much faster than the West can make them, the alliance said on Wednesday amid pledges to deliver at least 48 Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv.

Reuters was unable to verify the battlefield reports. DIPLOMACY, SANCTIONS AND AID

* The European Union's top diplomat urged countries to join Germany in sending tanks to Ukraine, in a media interview published on Wednesday, after media reports that Denmark and the Netherlands said they would not deliver Leopard 2 battle tanks like Berlin. * German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said supplying Ukraine with fighter jets would be discussed but that it was not a focus at the moment, while backing raising NATO's military spending target. His British counterpart, Ben Wallace, said Ukraine could be helped more quickly with support on the ground rather than jet supplies.

* The upper chamber of Russia's parliament will hold an extraordinary meeting on Feb. 22 that will focus on adoption of laws on the integration of four regions into the Russian Federation, RIA Novosti reported, citing a senior lawmaker. * Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov chose three new deputies after a corruption scandal beset his ministry.

