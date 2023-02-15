Biden may give speech on balloon, unidentified objects-source

President Joe Biden and his team are considering him giving a speech soon to address issues around the high-altitude Chinese balloon and three other objects shot down by U.S. military planes, a source familiar with discussions said on Wednesday.

The idea is for Biden to give the speech before departing early next week on a trip to Poland, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

