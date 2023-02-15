Left Menu

Speculation on N. Ireland protocol deal premature, DUP leader says

Speculation that a long-standing dispute between Britain and the European Union over the Northern Ireland protocol is close to being resolved is premature, the leader of the Democratic Unionist Party told Reuters on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2023 22:43 IST | Created: 15-02-2023 22:01 IST
Speculation on N. Ireland protocol deal premature, DUP leader says

Speculation that a long-standing dispute between Britain and the European Union over the Northern Ireland protocol is close to being resolved is premature, the leader of the Democratic Unionist Party told Reuters on Wednesday. A new deal to resolve the dispute between Britain and the bloc over Northern Ireland's post-Brexit trading rules could be announced within weeks, according to several media reports.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will discuss the deal with leaders in Germany this weekend, according to the Financial Times. Britain says talks are continuing, with no deal yet reached.

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Northern Ireland's largest pro-British party, has boycotted power-sharing with Irish nationalists in the region's devolved parliament over opposition to the current protocol. DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson, whose opinion will be crucial if Sunak tries to win support for any deal, has said that political institutions will remain paralysed in the province if there is no agreement unionists can support.

"I think the speculation is a wee bit ahead of time," Donaldson told Reuters when asked about the protocol. Fellow DUP lawmaker Sammy Wilson said the party had not seen any details of the deal Sunak was concluding with the EU.

The fundamental issue for the DUP is the "democratic deficit and the constitutional damage done by the imposition of EU law" on Northern Ireland, Wilson said in a statement. After Britain and the EU last month agreed a way forward on sharing live trade data, some focus has shifted to the role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in trade disputes.

Following reports Britain had conceded the ECJ would retain some role, Conservative lawmaker David Jones said the protocol question "won't be resolved unless the automatic application of EU law and the jurisdiction of the ECJ in NI both come to an end." "Cosmetic changes just won't work," he said on Twitter.

Asked about the protocol talks, a British government spokesperson said the priority was to preserve "political stability in Northern Ireland and the UK internal market." "Any solution must address the full range of issues the Protocol is causing in Northern Ireland," the spokesperson said.

"We are currently engaging in intensive scoping talks with the EU to find solutions to these problems."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; U.S. government to buy 1.5 million more Novavax COVID vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
2
AAP govt forms panel to suggest best jammer technology for Delhi jails

AAP govt forms panel to suggest best jammer technology for Delhi jails

 India
3
Global Food Partners and CFFRPPA Team Up for Cage-Free Success in India

Global Food Partners and CFFRPPA Team Up for Cage-Free Success in India

 India
4
Spy balloons: modern technology has given these old-fashioned eyes in the sky a new lease of life

Spy balloons: modern technology has given these old-fashioned eyes in the sk...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mind, Body, and Soul: The Ultimate Guide to Health and Wellness

2023's Cyber Security Forecast: The Latest Threats and Trends to Watch

Escape to Paradise: The Best Travel Destinations for Relaxation and Fun

The Benefits of Traveling: How Traveling Can Change Your Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023