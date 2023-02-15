Ukraine says Russians mounting constant attacks, situation is tense

Russian troops are mounting constant attacks on Ukrainian positions in the east of the country and the situation is tense, although Kyiv's forces are holding on, Ukraine's deputy defence minister Hanna Malyar said on Wednesday.

"It is difficult for us," she wrote on the Telegram messaging app, adding that some Russian units were suffering huge losses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)