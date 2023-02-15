FAA tells Americans: 'Our aviation system is safe'

The acting head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wednesday sought to reassure travelers that U.S. airplane travel is safe despite a series of high-profile near-miss incidents and a computer outage that snarled traffic in January.

"Let me just say to the American public that our aviation system is safe, it is one that is very resilient," Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen told reporters after a Senate hearing. He said he was forming a safety review team and would hold a summit next month.

