Biden's China adviser Rosenberger leaving, unrelated to balloon -White House official

Laura Rosenberger, a top adviser to President Joe Biden on China and Taiwan, is leaving soon as part of a long-planned departure that predates the incident involving China's high-altitude balloon, a White House official said on Wednesday.

The official said Rosenberger would be succeeded by Sarah Beran, who will be moving to the White House from the State Department. Rush Doshi, currently serving as senior director for China and Taiwan at the National Security Council, will serve as her deputy. The official said Rosenberger's planned departure predates the Feb. 4 shootdown of what U.S. officials said was a Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon and had nothing to do with increased U.S.-Chinese tensions over the incident.

"Under President Biden, we are more prepared to outcompete China and advance a free and open Indo-Pacific than ever before. Since the first day of the administration, Laura’s skilled diplomacy and tenacity have been essential to this administration priority, and we are immensely grateful for her service," White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)