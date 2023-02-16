Left Menu

Stellantis recalls 340,000 Ram trucks, recommends parking outside

The automaker said it is unaware of any related injuries or accidents. The recall covers 340,000 Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups, and 3500/4500/5500 cab chassis trucks from model years 2021-2023 with 6.7-liter Cummins diesel engines.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-02-2023 02:32 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 01:59 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Chrysler-parent Stellantis is recalling 340,000 diesel Ram pickup trucks to replace an electrical connector after reports of six fires, and recommends parking the vehicles outside until repairs are made.

The company's U.S. unit FCA US discovered that a part on some trucks may overheat and in rare instances may pose a fire risk. The automaker said it is unaware of any related injuries or accidents.

The recall covers 340,000 Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups, and 3500/4500/5500 cab chassis trucks from model years 2021-2023 with 6.7-liter Cummins diesel engines. Just over 306,000 vehicles are in the United States. Nearly 22,000 of the rest are in Canada and almost 13,000 outside of North America.

