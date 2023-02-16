Left Menu

Jyotirling Bhimashankar in Maharashtra, not in Assam, says Tirth Purohit Mahasabha

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 16-02-2023 03:35 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 03:35 IST
Jyotirling Bhimashankar in Maharashtra, not in Assam, says Tirth Purohit Mahasabha
  • Country:
  • India

Akhil Bhartiya Tirth Purohit Mahasabha on Wednesday said the Assam government's claim about the existence of Bhimashankar Jyotirling in the state was an attempt to distort religious history.

The Assam government released full-page advertisements in newspapers claiming Bhimashankar as one of the 12 Jyotirlingas in the state, Mahesh Pathak, president of All India Tirth Purohit Mahasabha, told reporters here.

A call to pay obeisance to the deity on the occasion of Maha Shivratri by visiting Bhimashankar Jyotirling in Assam has also been given through the advertisement, he said.

Pathak said Jyotirling Bhimashankar is in Maharashtra and not in Assam.

The act of the Assam government has hurt the sentiments of the members of the priests' body as well as the devotees of Lord Shiva, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; U.S. government to buy 1.5 million more Novavax COVID vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
2
AAP govt forms panel to suggest best jammer technology for Delhi jails

AAP govt forms panel to suggest best jammer technology for Delhi jails

 India
3
Global Food Partners and CFFRPPA Team Up for Cage-Free Success in India

Global Food Partners and CFFRPPA Team Up for Cage-Free Success in India

 India
4
Spy balloons: modern technology has given these old-fashioned eyes in the sky a new lease of life

Spy balloons: modern technology has given these old-fashioned eyes in the sk...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mind, Body, and Soul: The Ultimate Guide to Health and Wellness

2023's Cyber Security Forecast: The Latest Threats and Trends to Watch

Escape to Paradise: The Best Travel Destinations for Relaxation and Fun

The Benefits of Traveling: How Traveling Can Change Your Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023