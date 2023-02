Jyotirling Bhimashankar in Maharashtra, not in Assam, says Tirth Purohit Mahasabha

Akhil Bhartiya Tirth Purohit Mahasabha on Wednesday said the Assam government's claim about the existence of Bhimashankar Jyotirling in the state was an attempt to distort religious history.

The Assam government released full-page advertisements in newspapers claiming Bhimashankar as one of the 12 Jyotirlingas in the state, Mahesh Pathak, president of All India Tirth Purohit Mahasabha, told reporters here.

A call to pay obeisance to the deity on the occasion of Maha Shivratri by visiting Bhimashankar Jyotirling in Assam has also been given through the advertisement, he said.

Pathak said Jyotirling Bhimashankar is in Maharashtra and not in Assam.

The act of the Assam government has hurt the sentiments of the members of the priests' body as well as the devotees of Lord Shiva, he said.

