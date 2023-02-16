UN likely to vote Monday on call for Israel to stop settlements - diplomats
Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2023 03:45 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 03:45 IST
The United Nations Security Council is considering a draft resolution, seen by Reuters on Wednesday, that would demand Israel "immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory."
The 15-member council is likely to vote on Monday on the text, drafted by the United Arab Emirates in coordination with the Palestinians, diplomats said.
