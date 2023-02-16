FBI searched University of Delaware in Biden documents probe -CNN
Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2023 05:57 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 05:57 IST
The FBI carried out two searches at the University of Delaware in recent weeks in relation to a probe into President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing a source familiar with the investigation.
The searches occurred with the consent and cooperation of Biden's legal team, the report added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement