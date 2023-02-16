Left Menu

Important cases heard in Supreme Court on Thursday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2023 19:24 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 19:24 IST
Important cases heard in Supreme Court on Thursday
  • Country:
  • India

Important cases heard in the Supreme Court on Thursday, February 16: * Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena told the SC the constitutional issues that the June 2022 Maharashtra political crisis raised were not merely academic as they will arise time and again when elected governments are toppled.

* SC said it will consider whether its 2017 verdict laying down the guidelines for itself and high courts to govern the exercise of designating lawyers as senior advocates needs to be revisited.

* SC agreed to list for hearing a PIL filed by former Rajya Sabha lawmaker Subramanian Swamy seeking a direction to the Centre to declare the Ram Sethu as a national heritage monument.

* A fresh PIL was filed in SC challenging the Centre's decision to block a BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots.

* A fresh PIL was filed in SC seeking a probe by multiple central government agencies under the supervision of a panel or a former apex court judge against the Adani Group of companies following allegations of fraud and share price manipulation made by the US-based Hindenburg Research.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global
2
SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

United States
3
Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity
Blog

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Mind, Body, and Soul: The Ultimate Guide to Health and Wellness

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023