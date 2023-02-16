Left Menu

Sebi mandates brokers, depositories to maintain websites

In addition, such website is required to display step-by-step procedures for opening an account, filing a complaint on a designated E-mail ID, and finding out the status of the complaint and details of authorised persons.The new framework would come into effect from August 16, the Securities and Exchange Board of India Sebi said.The URL to the website of a SB or DP would be reported to the stock exchanges or depositories within a week of this circular coming into effect.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2023 19:40 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 19:30 IST
Sebi mandates brokers, depositories to maintain websites
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With an aim to bring in transparency, capital markets regulator Sebi on Thursday mandated all stock brokers and depositories to maintain websites.

A designated website brings in transparency and helps the investors to keep themselves well informed about the various activities of the Stock broker (SB) and Depository participant (DP).

In view of the same, considering the advancement in technology and need to provide better services to the investors, all SBs and DPs have been mandated to maintain a designated website, Sebi said in a circular.

Such website would mandatorily display information such as basic details of the SB/DP such as registration number, registered address of head office and branches and names and contact details such as E-mail IDs etc of all key managerial personnel, including compliance officer. In addition, such website is required to display step-by-step procedures for opening an account, filing a complaint on a designated E-mail ID, and finding out the status of the complaint and details of authorised persons.

The new framework would come into effect from August 16, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said.

The URL to the website of a SB or DP would be reported to the stock exchanges or depositories within a week of this circular coming into effect. Any modification in the URL need to be reported within three days of such changes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global
2
SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

United States
3
Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity
Blog

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Mind, Body, and Soul: The Ultimate Guide to Health and Wellness

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023