Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Thursday, February 16

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2023 20:05 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 19:50 IST
Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Thursday, February 16:
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Thursday, February 16: * The Delhi government informed the HC about the appointment of the Lokayukta in the national capital and said with this a plea seeking a direction with regard to the appointment of the ombudsman has become infructuous.

* Everyone is concerned about the safety of their lives, the HC observed while hearing a plea related to earthquake preparedness in the national capital.

* The Centre told the HC it has set up an appellate mechanism to deal with grievances of the users arising from the decisions of social media platforms.

* HC has directed its registrar to transfer the amount deposited by media houses which were pulled up for disclosing the identity of the eight-year-old gangraped and killed in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir to a fund for sexual assault victims. * Every person is entitled to live with dignity and honour and no one is expected to live with constant abuse being hurled upon him, the HC has held while upholding the divorce decree granted to a man on the ground of cruelty by his estranged wife.

* The modus operandi of cyber criminals is changing every day and the court cannot remain immune to the sufferings of innocent people who after downloading mobile applications get cheated of their hard earned money as the developer misuses the phone data and blackmails them, the HC has said.

* Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, at the inaugural session of ‘Delhi Arbitration Weekend, 2023' at Delhi High Court, favoured the use of technology in arbitral proceedings and said the arbitration centres in the country should adopt protocols for having virtual hearings.

