Moldovan parliament approves government under pro-Western PM Recean
Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2023 20:21 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 19:54 IST
- Country:
- Moldova
Moldova's parliament approved experienced politician Dorin Recean as prime minister on Thursday to lead a government pledging to revive the economy and chart a course towards European Union membership.
A majority of 62 lawmakers voted in the 101-seat parliament to approve the new government after hearing Recean set out his policy programme.
