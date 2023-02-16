Left Menu

Moldovan parliament approves government under pro-Western PM Recean

Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2023 20:21 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 19:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Moldova's parliament approved experienced politician Dorin Recean as prime minister on Thursday to lead a government pledging to revive the economy and chart a course towards European Union membership.

A majority of 62 lawmakers voted in the 101-seat parliament to approve the new government after hearing Recean set out his policy programme.

