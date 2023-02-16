Left Menu

KTU VC's appointment temporary, govt can recommend new name: Kerala HC

The Kerala High Court on Thursday allowed the state government to carry forward with the process to appoint a vice chancellor at the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University considering Ciza Thomas appointment by the Chancellor was temporary.A bench of Justices A M Mohamed Mustaq and Shoba Annamma Eapen said the appointment was of temporary nature and made under special circumstances.The government has the authority to recommend the new vice chancellor.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 16-02-2023 20:21 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 20:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court on Thursday allowed the state government to carry forward with the process to appoint a vice chancellor at the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University considering Ciza Thomas' appointment by the Chancellor was temporary.

A bench of Justices A M Mohamed Mustaq and Shoba Annamma Eapen said the appointment was of temporary nature and made under special circumstances.

''The government has the authority to recommend the new vice chancellor. The government can submit a new panel of eligible candidates. It's the government which needs to take steps in connection with the appointment of the new VC,'' the bench said.

Earlier, on November 29 last year, the High Court had allowed Thomas to continue as the vice chancellor in-charge of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University in Kerala but directed the state government to constitute a selection committee and appoint a vice chancellor as early as possible.

The court had refused to stay the appointment as sought by the Kerala government as it pointed to the Governor's role as chancellor to make appointments based on University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations.

The court, while accepting that the authority to recommend the name of the vice chancellor rests with the state government, accepted the Governor's contention that temporary appointments can be made in accordance with UGC regulations.

A Supreme Court order had quashed the appointment of the vice chancellor of Technological University for being contrary to UGC norms.

The Governor later appointed a VC in-charge, a move which was challenged before the court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Mind, Body, and Soul: The Ultimate Guide to Health and Wellness

