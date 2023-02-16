Left Menu

Three trampled to death by elephant in UP village

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 16-02-2023 20:26 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 20:09 IST
Three trampled to death by elephant in UP village
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two women and a four-year-old boy were trampled to death by an elephant in a village here on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in Mohammadpur Mafi village in Chiluatal police station area, they said.

A yajna was being conducted and everyone was singing hymns when suddenly an elephant got agitated and created a ruckus, trampling two women and the boy, the police said.

While the women, Kanti Devi (55) and Kaushlya Devi (50), died on the spot, the boy, Krishna, died on the way to the hospital, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global
2
SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

United States
3
Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity
Blog

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Mind, Body, and Soul: The Ultimate Guide to Health and Wellness

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023