Three trampled to death by elephant in UP village

Two women and a four-year-old boy were trampled to death by an elephant in a village here on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in Mohammadpur Mafi village in Chiluatal police station area, they said.

A yajna was being conducted and everyone was singing hymns when suddenly an elephant got agitated and created a ruckus, trampling two women and the boy, the police said.

While the women, Kanti Devi (55) and Kaushlya Devi (50), died on the spot, the boy, Krishna, died on the way to the hospital, they said.

