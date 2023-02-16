Left Menu

Italy transport minister calls European ban on fossil fuel cars a "suicide"

Italy's transport minister on Thursday said a fast switch to electric cars across the European Union would be a "suicide" and a "gift" to the Chinese industry. "We need more time and economic contributions to those who want to change their cars," Salvini, who is also deputy prime minister in Giorgia Meloni's government, told the Senate.

Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2023 20:27 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 20:10 IST
Matteo Salvini Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy's transport minister on Thursday said a fast switch to electric cars across the European Union would be a "suicide" and a "gift" to the Chinese industry. "We all care about water, air quality and a cleaner environment ... but that does not mean laying off millions of workers and shutting down thousands of businesses," Minister Matteo Salvini, who leads the rightist League party, said.

The European Parliament on Tuesday formally approved a law to effectively ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars in the bloc from 2035, aiming to speed up the switch to electric vehicles and combat climate change. "We need more time and economic contributions to those who want to change their cars," Salvini, who is also deputy prime minister in Giorgia Meloni's government, told the Senate.

