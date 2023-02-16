Pakistan forex reserves rise to $3.193 bln, central bank says
Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank rose by US$276 million to $3.193 billion for the week to Feb. 10, the State Bank of Pakistan said on Thursday.
The country's total liquid foreign exchange reserves stood at $8.702 billion, the bank said in a statement.
