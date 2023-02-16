Left Menu

Robbers decamp with businessman's Toyota Fortuner car in Gurugram

16-02-2023
Four men decamped with a businessman's Toyota Fortuner car on MG road, keeping its driver hostage for miles, police here said on Thursday.

The incident happened Wednesday around 8 pm when driver Shyam Sunder, a native of Bihar, was in the car, they said. Sunder was released by robbers near Chhwala village in southwest Delhi.

The robbers also made off with a laptop, a mobile phone and Rs 75,000 cash which were in the car belonging to Sumit Somnath Harjai. The incident happened outside the Grand Mall when Sunder, who is working for Harjai for the last nine months, was sitting in the car parked by a roadside.

''A man came and showed a photo of a person on his mobile to me and said 'Do you know this man?' I said 'no' but just then three other men came, opened the door and sat inside the car,'' Sunder said in his complaint, according to police.

The robbers dragged him to the backseat and thrashed him, he said. They also snatched his cell phone and car keys and drove away with him in the back, he said.

''After about half an hour, they dropped me near a drain in Chhawla in Delhi and fled with the car which had a laptop, a mobile phone, and Rs 75,000 cash,'' Sunder in his complaint said, adding he called his employer borrowing the phone of a passerby.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against four accused, who are yet to be identified, under section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of IPC at Sector 29 Police Station. ''We are trying to identify the accused with the help of CCTV footage of the area. They will be arrested soon,'' said Inspector Pawan Malik, SHO, Sector 29 Police Station.

