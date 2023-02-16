Police operation underway in Berlin after alarm at job centre
- Country:
- Germany
A major German police operation was underway in eastern Berlin after an attack alarm was triggered at a job centre, the capital's police tweeted on Thursday.
"Emergency services are securing the 5-storey building, so far they have ascertained nothing," tweeted Berlin police, adding the road the building was on had been blocked off.
