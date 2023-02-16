NHRC chief lauds role of human rights defenders

Human rights defenders play a very constructive role in promoting and protecting human rights, NHRC chairperson justice (retd) Arun Kumar Mishra said on Thursday.

He said this while chairing the first meeting of the National Human Rights Commission's re-constituted Core Group of Human Rights Defenders.

NHRC Member D M Mulay and senior officers of the Commission were present on the occasion.

Human rights defenders (HRDs) play a very constructive role in promoting and protecting human rights in the country, justice Mishra was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the NHRC.

He said the role of the NHRC and the HRDs is complementary to each other.

''The HRDs through their work on the ground can see and raise concerns, if any, on the status of the implementation of welfare schemes and human rights situation and help the Commission in the discharge of its mandate,'' the NHRC chief said.

Justice (retd) Mishra said that with technological advancement and internet-aided connectivity, new challenges are emerging, which are impinging on the human rights of the people.

The right to privacy is ''at stake'' in an era of the cyber regime and dark web, e-frauds, human trafficking in cyberspace, and crypto-currency for which the HRDs have to gear up themselves for the protection of human rights, he said.

There are various issues of human rights on which the Commission has issued about 24 advisories in the recent past and the HRDs can play a pivotal role in extending support to the NHRC by reaching out to the people both in the systems of governance and outside to build awareness about these guidelines ensuring the protection of human rights in the far-flung areas, the rights panel's chief said.

He said the Commission looks forward to receiving valuable suggestions from HRDs.

Various concerns were discussed pertaining to human trafficking, cybercrime, disposal of industrial and toxic waste and environment safety, compensation to the people displaced due to climate change, rights of marginalised and tribal communities, the statement said. Human rights concerns of the children of sex workers, implementation of Panchayat Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act, 1996 and the protection of the rights of the Vanvasis, were, among other issues which were discussed.

