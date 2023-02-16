Left Menu

U.S.'s Blinken conveys concern over Indonesia criminal code

Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2023 21:28 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 21:14 IST
US State Secretary Antony Blinken (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed Washington's concern regarding certain provisions in Indonesia's new criminal code in a call Wednesday with the country's foreign minister, Retno Marsudi, the State Department said.

Indonesian lawmakers approved a new criminal code in December banning sex outside marriage and prohibiting cohabitation between unmarried couples.

In their call, the two leaders also discussed U.S. support for Indonesia's chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

