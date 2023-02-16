Left Menu

Rajasthan police forms SIT to nab 2 criminals who threatened business people for extortion

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-02-2023 21:31 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 21:16 IST
Rajasthan police forms SIT to nab 2 criminals who threatened business people for extortion
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan Police has formed a special team to nab two notorious criminals who recently tried to extort money from businesspersons in the state, officials said on Thursday.

State police chief Umesh Mishra directed the constitution of a Special Investigation Team under Additional Director General of Police (Crime) Dinesh NM for the arrest of gangsters Rohit Godara and Hrithik Boxer.

A reward of Rs 1 lakh each was announced by the police headquarters this month on their arrests.

Mishra instructed all the Superintendents of Police to take strict action against organised criminals.

Instructions were also given to take sustained action against those who offer any kind of help to criminals and follow and support them on social media, officials said.

The Director General of Police said in a statement that strict action is being taken against those who are trying to create an atmosphere of fear in the state by firing on traders and extorting money from them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global
2
SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

United States
3
Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity
Blog

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Mind, Body, and Soul: The Ultimate Guide to Health and Wellness

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023