Rajasthan police forms SIT to nab 2 criminals who threatened business people for extortion
- Country:
- India
The Rajasthan Police has formed a special team to nab two notorious criminals who recently tried to extort money from businesspersons in the state, officials said on Thursday.
State police chief Umesh Mishra directed the constitution of a Special Investigation Team under Additional Director General of Police (Crime) Dinesh NM for the arrest of gangsters Rohit Godara and Hrithik Boxer.
A reward of Rs 1 lakh each was announced by the police headquarters this month on their arrests.
Mishra instructed all the Superintendents of Police to take strict action against organised criminals.
Instructions were also given to take sustained action against those who offer any kind of help to criminals and follow and support them on social media, officials said.
The Director General of Police said in a statement that strict action is being taken against those who are trying to create an atmosphere of fear in the state by firing on traders and extorting money from them.
