Left Menu

Delhi PWD seeks fund utilisation report from chief engineers after underspending flagged

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2023 21:22 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 21:22 IST
Delhi PWD seeks fund utilisation report from chief engineers after underspending flagged
  • Country:
  • India

The Public Works Department (PWD) has directed its chief engineers to review the ongoing work in their zones and submit a report by Friday on the utilisation of funds, officials said.

The move came after the department found underspending in various zones, they said.

''On review of monthly expenditure sent by the Zonal Offices, it has been reported that in comparison with the allocation of funds, the expenditure under Capital Heads is low. ''In this connection, all the Chief Engineers are requested to please review each work undertaken and ongoing in respect of each Zones and submit a report at the latest by 17.02.2023 about possibility of full utilisation of the budget in the current year,'' read an order issued earlier this week.

The order also said that as per the statutory rules, last minute fund surrender cannot be made.

They have also been asked to indicate if any additional funds are required.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global
2
SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

United States
3
Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity
Blog

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Mind, Body, and Soul: The Ultimate Guide to Health and Wellness

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023