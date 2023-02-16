Delhi PWD seeks fund utilisation report from chief engineers after underspending flagged

The Public Works Department (PWD) has directed its chief engineers to review the ongoing work in their zones and submit a report by Friday on the utilisation of funds, officials said.

The move came after the department found underspending in various zones, they said.

''On review of monthly expenditure sent by the Zonal Offices, it has been reported that in comparison with the allocation of funds, the expenditure under Capital Heads is low. ''In this connection, all the Chief Engineers are requested to please review each work undertaken and ongoing in respect of each Zones and submit a report at the latest by 17.02.2023 about possibility of full utilisation of the budget in the current year,'' read an order issued earlier this week.

The order also said that as per the statutory rules, last minute fund surrender cannot be made.

They have also been asked to indicate if any additional funds are required.

