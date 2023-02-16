3 held in Rajasthan with unaccounted cash worth Rs 26 lakh

Three persons were arrested with unaccounted cash worth Rs 26.10 lakh in their car during patrolling in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district, police said Thursday. The arrests were made after the car coming from Nimbahera was intercepted on Bojunda Pulia Highway Road. During the search, Rs 26.10 lakh in cash was recovered. The three have been arrested, District Superintendent of Police Rajan Dushyant said.

He said the arrested personas have been identified as Zahid Hussain, Rizwan Ul Haq, Sheikh Chhipa, all residents of Bhilwara.

He said the car has been seized and the accused are being interrogated.

