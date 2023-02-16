UK, Polish leaders agree support to Ukraine must be stepped up in coming weeks

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Polish President Andrzej Duda agreed on Thursday on the importance of stepping up support to Ukraine in the coming weeks, Sunak's office said.

"They both agreed it was important that support to Ukraine was accelerated in the coming weeks, and the leaders discussed the training of Ukrainian pilots on NATO standard jets that would begin in the UK shortly," Sunak's office said following a meeting between the two leaders in London.

