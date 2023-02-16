Left Menu

Civil Lines police station declared best in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2023 21:51 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 21:51 IST
The Civil Lines police station in north Delhi was on Thursday adjudged the best in the city, officials said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who attended the 76th Raising Day parade of the Delhi Police here, gave a trophy to inspector Ajay Kumar Sharma, the SHO of Civil Lines police station.

The second best police station for 2022 was Shahdara police station while Greater Kailash police station bagged the third spot.

Last year, Kanjhawala police station had got the trophy for the best police station. Speaking on the occasion, Shah said the humane side of the Delhi Police was seen by everyone during the COVID-19 pandemic as the personnel helped people, especially the elderly, and other vulnerable sections of the society.

''During this time, many security personnel also lost their lives,'' he pointed out.

Shah asserted that 2023 will be a significant year for the Delhi Police as it will have to stay alert for the upcoming G20 summit, which will be attended by dignitaries from across the world.

