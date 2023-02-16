J-K admin orders premature retirement of two employees for violating services rules

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday ordered premature retirement of its two officials, alleging they violated services rules.

The two were been sacked under Article 226(2) of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Service Regulations, which allows the administration to retire its employees anytime after completing 22 years of service or attaining the age of 48 years, officials said.

While one officer belonged to the prison department, another was from the transport department, they said.

''These officers conducted their duties in ways which were unbecoming of public servants and in violation of the established code of conduct,'' an official said.

The prison department officer was found involved in wrongdoings during his services career and had remained ineffective in discharging the assigned duties, besides had doubtful integrity, he said.

The other officer of the transport department was found involved in a serious criminal case for acquiring disproportionate assets and had doubtful integrity with inefficient performance during his service career, the official said.

According to the recommendations of a review committee, the performance of these employees was found unsatisfactory and their continuation in the government service was found against the public interest, he said.

In the recent past, as part of its zero tolerance policy towards corruption, a number of employees have been dismissed from service on account of official misconduct, the official said.

More cases are under scrutiny, he said, adding some employees have terminated from the service on account of anti-national activities.

