Punjab CM visits reservoir, checkdam in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-02-2023 22:57 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 22:55 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday visited a reservoir built under the Kaleswaram lift irrigation project and a checkdam in Siddipet district of Telangana He enquired with officials about improvement of groundwater table among other issues.

Mann visited Konda Pochamma reservoir, its pump house, a checkdam at Erravelli village and a pond at Gajwel in Siddipet district, an official release said.

The Kaleswaram multi-purpose project on the Godavari river aims to provide irrigation facilities to various districts in the state.

Telangana Special Chief Secretary (Irrigation) Rajat Kumar briefed the Punjab Chief Minister about the lift irrigation project, its importance in the development of Telangana and the special interest taken by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the construction of Kaleswaram project.

Mann appreciated the Telangana government for supplying water upland by lifting Godavari river water under the Kaleswaram project.

The release quoted him as saying that the reservoirs and checkdams built in Telangana would help in improving groundwater levels.

Observing that some districts in Punjab have seen a sharp decline in groundwater levels, he said steps would be taken improve groundwater in his state by building checkdams as per the ''model in Telangana''.

